Cricketer Mohammad Amir, wife welcome baby girl

Mohammad Amir

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir and his wife Narjis have been blessed with a second daughter. 

Taking to Twitter, he shared the news with his fans and followers. Sharing an adorable photo of the new born, he wrote that she is a blessing from Allah.

The couple have named their baby girl, Zoya Amir.

Congratulatory messages and wishes poured in for Amir from his fellow cricketers and fans.

The fast bowler married British citizen Narjis Khan in September 2016. They have an elder daughter together. Her name is Minsa Amir.

Earlier, Amir had shared that he backed out of England tour because he cannot leave his wife who is at a high-risk pregnancy alone in Pakistan.

He said that he was willing to travel to UK after his child’s birth but that was not possible due to the quarantine period.

