Mohib Mirza confirms separation with Aamina Sheikh

Celebrity couple, actor Mohib Mirza and model-cum-actress Aamina Sheikh have parted ways, the actor has confirmed.

The Kash Aisa Ho’ actor revealed in an interview with a local television channel that he and Aaminah Sheikh are “no longer together”.

Aamina Sheikh and Mohib Mirza got married back in 2005 and welcomed their daughter Meissa Mirza in August 2015, who is their only child.

 

Their wedding was a three-day event taking place from 30 April to 2 May 2005. Mohib and Aamina met on the sets of a show which Mohib was hosting and Aamina was directing.

 

The duo worked on a number of projects after marriage too but recently, rumours surrounding their separation were doing rounds and their fans were asking if they were together.

Now the actor has confirmed their separation.

