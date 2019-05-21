Mohsin Abbas Haider welcomes baby boy to the family

Television and film actor Mohsin Abbas Haider and wife welcome baby boy into the world, the actor and singer took to social media where he made the announcement and expressed his gratitude.

The former model turned actor and wife, Fatima Suhail were overjoyed on the occasion as the actor wrote a cheeky remark welcoming the new addition to his family saying, “ Hey World, Get Ready for Some More Madness.”

Prior to the birth of their new baby, the couple had suffered a tragedy in December 16, 2017 where Abbas revealed that their first child passed away. Their daughter Mahveen Abbas Haider was just one month old when she passed away.

Mohsin in an interview revealed that his daughter succumbed to an illness.

Mohsin and Fatima tied the knot in 2015 and rumors were rampant of a possible separation between the two but Mohsin shunned there rumors in a tell-all interview.

Good wishes and prayers started pouring in from all over Pakistan and showbiz personalities.

