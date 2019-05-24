Web Analytics
Mohsin Abbas Haider releases Naat for Ramazan

Film and television actor with a voice of an angel that he has explored in a famous reality show with a fan-favorite Uddi Jaa, Mohsin Abbas Haider is back to serenade the listeners with his soulful performance in the Holy month of Ramazan with a Naat.

Abbas shared snippets of the soul stirring recital on his Instagram, the Naat which has also been composed and written by the multi-talented star builds an atmosphere of calmness and serenity backed by powerhouse vocals.

 

Abbas who welcomed a new born son to his family a few days back has been a mainstay of Pakistan’s media industry since he burst on to the scene with a sketch comedy show.

 

The former model turned actor and wife, Fatima Suhail were overjoyed on the occasion as the actor wrote a cheeky remark welcoming the new addition to his family saying, “ Hey World, Get Ready for Some More Madness.”

Prior to the birth of their new baby, the couple had suffered a tragedy in December 16, 2017 where Abbas revealed that their first child passed away.

Their daughter Mahveen Abbas Haider was just one month old when she passed away.

