Pakistani actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider recently talked about domestic abuse allegations by his former wife, celebs’ reaction to it and losing his newborn child.

Fatema Sohail accused him of domestic violence, beating her and cheating on her in a Facebook post last year. Later on, the two parted ways after she filed for a khula.

Domestic abuse allegations

Speaking on ARY News programme, Har Lamha Purjosh, the actor shared that after police conducted an investigation twice, he has been found innocent in terms of demanding money and breach of trust. However, the case is still in court to investigate the remaining allegation.

On refusal to pay for childcare after divorce as accused by his ex-wife, he said he was willing to give the money but after he asked Fatema for her bank details to transfer the amount “I got a notice the next day from the court asking me to pay for childcare.”

Mohsin said it’s quite funny this happened when he had already offered to pay.

Fatema had filed a petition in a family court in January asking him to pay for the expenses of his son.

Celebs’ reaction

The singer said that celebrities who came forward against him must have their reasons and people tend to jump on the trend bandwagon.

A lot of bloggers contacted him and said some celebrities’ PR company is telling them to post against him and offered money as well, he added.

Mohsin Abbas Haider shared that his latest posts also has comments from fake profiles.

He said that prominent names from the industry supported him during his song’s launch including Noman Ijaz and Humayun Saeed.

When questioned about Dua Malik and Gohar Rasheed who came out in support of his ex-wife, he said he doesn’t know what are their vested interests.

Anger issues

The Baaji actor had opened up about his anger issues on Ahsan Khan’s show earlier where he said he gets very abusive when angry.

When asked about this, he responded “I think 90% of people do this when they are angry. I never said I beat anyone when I am angry.”

The singer added that he has been brought up among women and he knows how to treat them.

Tragedy

The comedian lost his mother at a young age, had a lot of responsibilities since childhood and lived in Karachi alone for 14 years, he shared.

He said all these struggles and experiences affected him which eventually led him to suffer from depression.

Mohsin Abbas Haider agreed that being the only son, he misses his mother a lot as they shared a very close bond. She didn’t deserve to see whatever happened with him, he said referring to the allegations. “My mother was quite satisfied with me when she departed from this world,” he added.

The actor opened up about losing his five-week-old daughter. He said she took her last breathe in his hands.

“A lot of people move on with time, but I am one of those who couldn’t,” he remarked about what he went through in life.

The singer concluded with saying love doesn’t exist and he has no regrets in life. He wished his former wife happiness when asked if he has a message for her.

