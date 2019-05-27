Web Analytics
Mohsin Dawar was in favor of US drone strikes in Waziristan: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Unveiling the treacherous mindset of Mohsin Dawar, Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed claimed that leader of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) used to give statements in favor of US drone strikes in North Waziristan. 

اسلام آباد: وفاقی وزیر مراد سعید کی قومی اسمبلی میں دھواں دار تقریر

اسلام آباد: وفاقی وزیر مراد سعید کی قومی اسمبلی میں دھواں دار تقریر#ARYNews

Posted by ARY News on Monday, May 27, 2019

 

Speaking on the floor of National Assembly on Monday, the minister shed light on yesterday’s attack on a check post in North Waziristan, saying that member of National Assembly Mohsin Dawar incited his PTM workers to carry out the assault.

Referring to the Constitution of Pakistan and the right of freedom of speech, Saeed said “those two people [Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir] have taken oath on this constitution,” which bars all citizens from speaking anything which hurts the integrity and defense of the country, yet they speak ill of the state’s institutions.

He also slammed opposition parties for being in power in the past and failing to rehabilitate the people of N. Waziristan following the operations against terrorism.

It is pertinent to note that a day earlier, as many as  five Army personnel were wounded in a attack on a check post in North Waziristan  by a group of PTM, Inter Service Public Relation had said.

In a statement, ISPR had said that the attackers came with a motive to release some suspected terrorists, however, three attackers had been killed and 10 others sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.

PTM’s leader Ali Wazir among seven aides had been taken into custody whereas Mohsin Dawar [Member of National Assembly and PTM’s leader] had managed to flee from the scene.

In a tweet, Asif Ghafoor said, “Only few are inciting (Pashtun Tahafuz Movement’s workers) and using them against state institutions for vested agenda.”

