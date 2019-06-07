Mohsin Dawar shifted to jail on court orders

BANNU: Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar was presented before an anti-terrorism court on Friday, ARY News reported.

The court ordered the police to shift Dawar, a Member National Assembly to Central Jail Peshawar. The police has transferred him to jail on the court orders, police officials said.

The court had also directed the police to produce Mohsin Dawar before the court on June 19.

Dawar was arrested from an area of North Waziristan recently.

The PTM leader had fled from the scene after inciting his party workers to launch an attack on an army check-post and was apprehended by the security forces later from an unidentified area of North Waziristan.

The MNA along with eight others have been nominated in the FIR of the attack.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), five army soldiers were wounded in firing opened by a group of PTM while attacking Khar Kamar check post in North Waziristan on May 26.

The attackers came with a motive to release some suspected terrorists, however, three attackers were killed and 10 sustained injuries in the exchange of fire, the military’s media wing had said.

The group of attackers were led by PTM leaders and MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir.

In a tweet, Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said, “Only few are inciting (Pashtun Tahafuz Movement’s workers) and using them against state institutions for vested agenda.”

