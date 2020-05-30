Mom apprehended for leaving kids home alone

Police claimed to have arrested a mother for leaving three-month twins and two other children home alone to get her hair done.

According to the authorities, the mother, Gabrielle Symone Robertson, 28, of Texas faces four counts of child abandonment.

A police official said that Robertson left the twins and a one-year-old under the care of her 7-year-old child. She went for “several hours” at the hair appointment, he added.

Police rushed to the house after her neighbors informed the officials that several children were crying endlessly inside the home, FOX8 reported

Robertson didn’t return home for an hour after the call from authorities. Gabrielle Robertson was arrested and placed into the Harris County Jail, charged with four counts of Child Abandonment.

Police have registered a case against the mother and launched investigations into the incident while Child Protective Services has taken the children into custody.

