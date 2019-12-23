WATCH: Mom spots black bear trying to enter kid’s school

Spotting a black bear is already a terrifying scene! However, the fear grows further when it is trying to peak into your son’s high school.

This happened with Alendeyia Renae Brown, who spotted a black bear- that has history of attacking humans- outside her son’s senior high school in Eastern North Carolina town of Trenton.

When she first spotted the bear, the only thought she had was to run to her car. So, she along with her son took off running and found a safe place to capture a video which later went viral.

The video shows the curious cub came toward the school’s windows and jumped onto an outdoor bench. But it seems the baby bear was ready to skip class. The animal, , which weighed about 75 pounds, later ran away towards the nearby mountainous area.

On October 13, a bear entered into a house after pushing its way in through a sliding glass door which was caught on security camera.

A Florida man, Shawn Warley, from Apopka city told media that he was present and working upstairs inside his house when he noticed a paw print on his sliding glass door.

Warley said that he didn’t realize his home had been visited until later.

However, he said that his son found objects in disarray so they checked the security camera and discovered a bear roaming inside the house.

