Actress Momal Sheikh penned a heartfelt note accompanied by a throwback childhood picture to mark her brother Shahzad Sheikh’s birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the actress thanked him for always being there for her “You’ve helped all along… starting from walking to cycling to wrestling! The days I’d be sad you’d hold me tight and tell me it will all be ok, you taught me to be humble!”

She continued “Oh how can I forget you taught me how to swim and how to drive a car for which you charged me 100 rupees! You’ve stood by be like a rock in all big decisions of my life and guided me through them.”

In the picture shared by the Happy Bhaag Jayegi actor, the siblings look adorable colour coordinating in white and red outfits.

The Khudparast actor celebrated his 37th birthday with family and friends on Thursday.

Momal and Shahzad are veteran actor Jawed Sheikh’s children from former wife Zinat Mangi.

