Momal Sheikh thanks brother for always being there for her

Renowned Pakistani actor Momal Sheikh has praised her brother Shehzad Sheikh for his unconditional support always.

The starlet took to Instagram to post an endearing photo with him. “Only a brother can love like a father, annoy like a sister, care like a mother & support like a friend :),” she captioned the post.

The adorable photo of the Sheikh siblings has been taken in Norway where they recently went to attend an award show.

Momal and Shehzad are the children of veteran actor Jawed Sheikh with his former wife Zinat Mangi.

On the work front, Momal starred in ARY Digital’s Damsa which explores the topic of child trafficking. It’s last episode aired on January 29.

