Momina Mustehsan tells fans to come together to fight coronavirus

Renowned singer Momina Mustehsan wants people to stay calm in these challenging times as the world fights the coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, she emphasized counting blessings and coming together to fight the pandemic.

“Times are challenging, but try and keep calm. Take a moment to count your blessings, the tiniest ones that we tend to overlook – something as simple as the privilege of being outdoors and interacting with the world one on one,” she wrote.

She went onto add “Only if we all work together to fight this virus will we ever be able to get back to life as we knew it.”

Momina Mustehsan urged everyone to play their part during this crisis “by making sure we don’t let it use us to multiply.”

