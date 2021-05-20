Momina Mustehsan tests positive for COVID-19

Singer Momina Mustehsan is the latest celeb to fall prey to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baari singer confirmed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 on her Instagram stories with a no-makeup selfie with the caption, “No makeup, no filter, just COVID.”

Mustehsan also added stickers to her post that read ‘Stay Home’ and ‘Quarantine Mode On’ suggesting that she is currently in isolation.

No other details were shared by her.

Here’s sending prayers for good health her way!

