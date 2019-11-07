Momina Mustehsan, Uzair Jaswal release new single ‘Hamesha’

Pakistan’s young and talented musicians Momina Mustehsan and Uzair Jaswal have dropped a new single titled Hamesha.

The song is a mellow ballad—a treat for music lovers and perfect for long drives with its meaningful lyrics and the singers’ melodious voices.

The duo star as a couple who both work at a diner. Uzair, a writer writes their love story while the girl falls for him only to be separated by an unfortunate incident. However, the two are shown reuniting towards the end of the song.

Hamesha has been well received by fans on social media but some are still confused about the music video’s story.

“In the journey of life, love can determine the path we end up on. We can either choose forever or live a lifetime of broken dreams,” Uzair tweeted.

This ones for you guys. Thank you for always caring, listening, and sending me love. Love you back. Here's Hamesha! ⭐️ https://t.co/1NzTmosJnh — Uzair Jaswal (@uzairjaswal) November 6, 2019

“And if I ask you to not let go, to fight our demons together, to honor our promise of forever and fulfill our dreams of a lifetime of love – will you?” Momina posted on Instagram.

The duo knows each other since childhood and frequently shares pictures on social media.

Comments

comments