Jason Momoa says he was left broke and in debt after ‘Game of Thrones’

If you think a role on Game of Thrones meant a sure-shot ticket to success, you thought wrong!

Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo on the HBO series, opened up about struggling to pay bills after his character was killed off the show in the season one finale. Talking to InStyle, Momoa said, “I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones,” referring to his wife Lisa Bonet and their two children.

The 44-year-old, who now had major Hollywood roles in his pocket to boast of, shared how he couldn’t get any work after GoT, saying, “It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.” He has earlier revealed on his Instagram that he was once too broke to fly back home while working on the show.

Momoa has since gone on to prove his mettle and carve a place for himself in Hollywood, snagging roles in big-budget films like Justice League and Aquaman. His next release is Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, alongside Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, etc., something he still finds hard to believe.

“It was ‘Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, and I’m just like, ‘Oh my god. I can’t believe my name was with those names.’ I feel like I’m still a kid, freaking out,” he said.

Dune is slated for a October 2021 release.

Comments

comments