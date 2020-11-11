Jason Momoa says he was left broke and in debt after ‘Game of Thrones’
If you think a role on Game of Thrones meant a sure-shot ticket to success, you thought wrong!
Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo on the HBO series, opened up about struggling to pay bills after his character was killed off the show in the season one finale. Talking to InStyle, Momoa said, “I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones,” referring to his wife Lisa Bonet and their two children.
The 44-year-old, who now had major Hollywood roles in his pocket to boast of, shared how he couldn’t get any work after GoT, saying, “It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.” He has earlier revealed on his Instagram that he was once too broke to fly back home while working on the show.
So homesick. Looking through my phone I found this. Off the road some quiet parking lot in donegal. It was an amazing simple moment with my best friend @captainriff 📸 While filming GOT we had a lil break We were to broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness. Turns out it’s perfect everywhere. So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most. I still miss my family. Been a long road and I feel like I’m just getting started. On the roam Needs to go home. Ps ill ask Brian for more pics he’s got the gold. Aloha j.
Momoa has since gone on to prove his mettle and carve a place for himself in Hollywood, snagging roles in big-budget films like Justice League and Aquaman. His next release is Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, alongside Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, etc., something he still finds hard to believe.
“It was ‘Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, and I’m just like, ‘Oh my god. I can’t believe my name was with those names.’ I feel like I’m still a kid, freaking out,” he said.
Dune is slated for a October 2021 release.
my only trident broken but i put it to good use. DONATE TO CHARITY. help those in need and spread the word. I wanted to call attention to a badass action @Greenpeace is doing right now. Four Greenpeace Nordic activists just swam to and are currently occupying an oil rig in the Danish North Sea to demand a legal ban on all new oil exploration. Because I couldn’t be with them in person, I sent over my Aquaman trident in the hopes that it might help them to protect our beautiful seas and planet from the real villains – the fossil fuel industry. Politicians need to step up to provide us with more sustainable sources, instead of allowing this industry to tear up our oceans and land. Aquaman would never let this shit happen, and neither should we. Head on over to @Greenpeace to see what’s happening and what you can do. Warner brothers i need more tridents. we need to help and share come on ALOHA J