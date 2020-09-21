Monetary policy: SBP maintains interest rate at 7pc

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to keep the interest rate unchanged at 7 percent for the next two months of the current fiscal year, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, SBP said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in its meeting today, decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent.

The MPC noted that compared to the time of the last meeting in June 2020, business confidence and the outlook for growth have improved. This reflects the decline in Covid-19 cases in Pakistan and the easing of lockdowns, as well as the timely stimulus provided by the Government and SBP, reads the statement.

At the same time, the forecast for inflation has risen slightly, primarily due to recent supply side shocks to food prices. Average inflation is now expected to fall within the previously announced range of 7 –9 percent during FY21, rather than marginally below

The MPC highlighted that financial conditions continue to be accommodative with real interest rates remaining slightly below zero on a forward-looking basis. In addition, the series of targeted measures undertaken by SBP since the Covid-19 outbreak have injected significant liquidity and further lowered funding costs for many businesses and households.

Together, these monetary measures have injected an estimated stimulus of Rs. 1.58 trillion, or about 3.8 percent of GDP, in the cash flow of businesses and households, it added.

The SBP said that despite a challenging environment, the external sector has remained resilient since the Coronavirus outbreak. The flexible market-determined exchange rate, introduced in May 2019, has played its valuable role as a shock absorber.

Remittances rose to a record monthly high in July and have topped US$ 2 billion for the last three months, it further added.

The MPC was of the view that the current monetary policy stance is appropriate to support the emerging recovery while safeguarding inflation expectations and financial stability.

