SBP to announce monetary policy on Friday

KARACHI: The Monetary Policy Committee of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on Friday, January 22 at SBP Karachi to decide about monetary policy for the next two months.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqir will unveil the policy statement at a press conference at SBP main Building, according to a statement released by the central bank.

At present, the interest rate is at seven percent.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank in its meeting on Nov 23, 2020 had decided against any change in the discount rate and maintained the rate at existing seven percent.

