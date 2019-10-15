Money Heist Season 4 releasing in January 2020?

Rodrigo de la Serna, as Palermo in Season 3 of Money Heist has just revealed season 4 is coming out in January 2020.

After the completion of the shooting for Esther Acebo (Mónica Gaztambide) and Álvaro Morte, (The Professor), Rodrigo de la Serna just spoke to a publication about its release in January 2020. He said, “The fourth is already set and has a release date for January, we are very happy.”

Related: ‘Money Heist’ season 4 could air sooner than we thought!

A few reports suggest the fourth part of the show will be releasing on January 18, 2020, just six months after the third season arrived.

The third season of Money Heist started off with the imprisonment of Rio, followed by Professor’s initiative to execute his brother Berlin’s plan of robbing the bank of Spain. However, in the last episode, Professor was tricked into going off-track with his plan after Raquel Murillo got caught.

As of now, we do not know if the ventures of the Professor and his company will exceed the fourth season, for, the last episode of the third season had been a true cliffhanger. Nevertheless, Money Heist is undisputedly one of the biggest hits of Netflix, especially for a series in a foreign language.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Comments

comments