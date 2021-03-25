‘Money Heist’ season five to not premiere in April 2021

Netflix has dashed the hopes of Money Heist fans who were hoping for an early April 2021 release for the mega-hit show’s fifth season.

The streaming giant recently released a list of shows that are set to premiere in April 2021 on the platform, and much to the dismay of La Casa De Papel fans around the globe, the show was nowhere to be found on the roster.

Although fans had been hoping for an early release of season five, it seems like pandemic-related restrictions have delayed production and filming.

However, Professor and his team of red-clad thieves can be expected to return to Netflix somewhere around fall 2021. According to What’s on Netflix? filming on the show has wrapped up with the post-production team in motion.

Show creator Alex Pina was earlier quoted in a report by Express as saying that the new and final season will be hitting the streaming platform after September 2021.

