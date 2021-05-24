Netflix on Monday announced the release date for the final season of its hit series ‘Money Heist’

According to the announcement accompanied by a teaser, the most famous heist in history will come to an end in two installments of five episodes each: volume 1 will be released on September 3 and volume 2 will be released on December 3, 2021.

Speaking about Money Heist 5, its creator Álex Pina said in a statement, “When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself. We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.”

Money Heist stars Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Pedro Alonso, Itziar Ituño, Najwa Nimri, Jaime Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Esther Acebo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Perić and Hovik Keuchkerian among others.

