Money laundering case: Asif Zardari to appear before banking court today

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari will appear before a banking court, as his interim bail is expiring today (Friday), in money laundering scam, ARY News reported.

As per details, Co-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari will appear before the city’s local banking court, as his bail is expiring today in money laundering scandal.

PPP leaders and workers have been asked to reach the court today, owing to Asif Ali Zardari’s appearance.

It may be recalled that, the banking court, on Monday (December 10), had extended interim bail of Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur until December 21st (today) in money laundering case.

JIT submits its report in SC

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe into mega money laundering scam, yesterday, had filed its report in the Supreme Court.

The JIT report, comprises of over 7500 pages and more than a dozen volumes, points out involvement of a key politician from Sindh in money-laundering through fake bank accounts, sources said.

The report submitted in the apex court also complained that the government of Sindh didn’t extend satisfactory cooperation to the investigation team.

According to sources, the report also said to be attached the evidence against Omni Group of Companies for their involvement in money-laundering.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Supreme Court had constituted a six-member joint investigation team to investigate the case.

Six members JIT, is being headed by Additional Director General (Economic Crime Wing) FIA Headquarters Ahsan Sadiq, include Commissioner-IR (Corporate Zone) Regional Tax Officer Imran Latif Minhas, Joint Director BID-I State Bank of Pakistan Majid Hussain, Director National Accountability Bureau Noman Aslam, Muhammad Afzal, Director (Specialized Companies Division) Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Brigadier Shahid Parvez of Inter-Services Intelligence.

