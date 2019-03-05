Money laundering case: Zardari, Talpur’s interim bail ends today

KARACHI: A banking court in Karachi will resume today hearing of a money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and his sister along with other suspects are likely to appear before the court as the interim bail granted to them ends today.

At the previous hearing on Feb 14, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor stated before the court that there was no justification to hear the bail petitions of the suspects.

Farooq H Naek, who represented the PPP leaders, said it was the agency’s responsibility to submit a final charge-sheet.

Read Also: NAB summons Mian Mansha, son in money laundering case

Over the course of the hearing, the judge asked investigation officer Muhammad Ali Abro about the progress of the case, to which he replied that they were transferring the case to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as per the Supreme Court orders.

However, the defence counsel said the SC had passed no such order that directed the bureau to file a reference.

The judge directed the prosecutor to either submit a challan or a petition to transfer the case to the corruption watchdog.

The FIA prosecutor further informed that the record is being transferred and they are in touch with the NAB occials in this record.

Comments

comments