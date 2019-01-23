Money laundering case: Zardari, Talpur’s interim bail expires today

KARACHI: A banking court in Karachi will resume today hearing of a case pertaining to alleged money laundering of billions of rupees through fake bank accounts.

The court will decide on whether to extend the interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the case.

On Jan 7, the court extended the interim bail of the PPP leaders till Jan 23 in the money laundering case.

Zardari and Talpur are facing a probe into the money laundering scam involving over Rs35 billion laundered through fake bank accounts. Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Majeed are also being investigated in the scandal. They both are in custody.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the mega money laundering scam submitted its report of 7500 pages with more than a dozen volumes and pointed out a key politician’s involvement in money-laundering through fake bank accounts.

Comments

comments