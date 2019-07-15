Customs’ officials foil bid to launder money from Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: Customs’ officials claimed to have foiled bid to launder money to Dubai during an on time action at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Airport, ARY News reported on Monday.

Customs’ sources said that the officials recovered 51,500 UAE dirham from the luggage of a passenger departing to Dubai from a private airline’s flight.

According to sources, the passenger was a resident of Kohat city of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. The passenger was taken into custody by the Customs’ officials and initiated an investigation in this regards.

However, identification of the arrested man has not yet disclosed.

Read More: Money laundering bid foiled at Karachi airport

Earlier on April 18, Pakistan Customs had thwarted a bid of money laundering at the Karachi airport and arrested the accused.

According to the Customs officials, $15,950 was recovered from the custody of a passenger named Muhammad Nawaz from a Thailand-bound flight.

Deputy Collector Customs Muhammad Faiz said Muhammad Nawaz landed in Islamabad from Italy and was flying to Thailand, when he was caught with the money.

Under Pakistani laws, a citizen is barred to carry over $10,000 on a flight.

