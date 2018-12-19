Money laundering scam: JIT to submit its final report in SC today

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe into money laundering scam will submit its final report in the Supreme Court (SC) today (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

The JIT was asked to submit its final report into the scam of money laundering scam of rs 35billion today. Co-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others are named in the money laundering scandal.

Supreme Court had constituted a six-member joint investigation team to investigate the case.

Six members JIT, is being headed by Additional Director General (Economic Crime Wing) FIA Headquarters Ahsan Sadiq, include Commissioner-IR (Corporate Zone) Regional Tax Officer Imran Latif Minhas, Joint Director BID-I State Bank of Pakistan Majid Hussain, Director National Accountability Bureau Noman Aslam, Muhammad Afzal, Director (Specialized Companies Division) Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Brigadier Shahid Parvez of Inter-Services Intelligence.

According to the FIR registered by FIA, transactions of billions of rupees were made into suspicious accounts, including the Zardari Group, owned by the PPP leaders.

In December 2016, the Pakistan Rangers conducted raids at the Karachi office of the Omni Group of Companies and the residence of its owner Anwar Majeed and confiscated record allegedly related to money laundering.

