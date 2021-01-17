Police arrest two suspects in Monika Larik rape, murder case

KHAIRPUR: In a major breakthrough, police in Khairpur district of the Sindh province on Sunday claimed to have arrested two people on suspicion of their role in the rape and murder case of a seven-year-old Monika Larik, ARY NEWS reported.

Giving details of the arrest SSP Khairpur Ameer Saud Magsi said that the girl used to work at their home and the accused were arrested after the family cast suspicion on their alleged involvement.

“We have arrested two accused namely Abid and Haider over suspicion,” he said adding that they have not yet received the DNA report to ascertain the involvement of the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that the family of a seven-year-old girl Monika Larik, who was raped and murdered in Khairpur, had cast their suspicions on influential pirs in the area for their alleged involvement in the case.

The suspicions were conveyed by the family during a meeting with a PPP MNA Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, where they also provided him with the names of the suspicious people.

The father of the victim claimed that a wooden piece of a lemon tree was found from the slit throat of Monika Larik. “There is no other Lemon tree in the area, other than the one in the Haveli, where she used to work as a domestic servant,” he said.

He further claimed that at the time of the incident they sought help from a man who used to trace people using their footsteps, however, Attaullah Shah, a resident of the Haveli, stopped them from performing the act.

The paternal aunt of Monika Larik also expressed dissatisfaction over the police investigations, which saw the arrest of some people, and identified other suspicious people.

“Why pirs are not being investigated,” she was quoted as saying during the conversation. “Those living in Haveli know everything,” the aunt said while demanding the police to investigate the members of the household.

