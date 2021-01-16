KHAIRPUR: Family of a seven-year-old girl Monika Larik, who was raped and murdered in Khairpur, has cast their suspicions on influential pirs in the area for their alleged involvement in the case, ARY NEWS reported.

The suspicions were conveyed by the family during a meeting with a PPP MNA Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, where they also provided him with the names of the suspicious people.

The father of the victim claimed that a wooden piece of a lemon tree was found from the slit throat of Monika Larik. “There is no other Lemon tree in the area, other than the one in the Haveli, where she used to work as a domestic servant,” he said.

He further claimed that at the time of the incident they sought help from a man who used to trace people using their footsteps, however, Attaullah Shah, a resident of the Haveli, stopped them from performing the act.

The paternal aunt of Monika Larik also expressed dissatisfaction over the police investigations, which saw the arrest of some people, and identified other suspicious people.

Read More: Police submit report in Pir Jo Goth minor girl rape, murder case

“Why pirs are not being investigated,” she was quoted as saying during the conversation. “Those living in Haveli know everything,” the aunt said while demanding the police to investigate the members of the household.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pir-jo-Goth police have registered an FIR against three unidentified accused on the complaint of Ghulam Shabbir, father of the minor girl, Mona alias Monika, who was strangulated to death after being raped.

