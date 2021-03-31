Will personally monitor prices of food items in Ramazan, says PM Imran  

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at hoarders and profiteers, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he himself will monitor the prices of essential items during the holy month of Ramazan, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting in Bani Gala, PM Imran directed the concerned authorities to keep a watchful eye on hoarders and profiteers during the holy month. He also directed to provide Iftar and Sehri to the homeless families residing in Panahgahs.

Inflation will fall in the coming days, PM Imran said, adding that the country’s economy will improve soon. During the meeting, the prime minister vowed to take indiscriminate and across-the-board action against the mafias.

Read More: Federal cabinet approves Rs7.8bn Ramazan package

Earlier on March 16, the federal cabinet had approved the Ramazan package worth Rs7.8 billion.

Addressing a press conference, after the meeting of the federal cabinet that had met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said the Ramazan package will help the masses in combating inflation during the Holy month.

“PM Imran wants to release the burden from the common men,” Fawad had said and added that he was exercising all the resources to bring down the inflation.

