ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that a monitoring and evaluation system has been devised to improve performance of the institution, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement, Javed Iqbal said that a timeframe of 10 months was fixed to complete proceedings of the cases besides setting up a period of 90 days for resolving complaints regarding the arrests. Moreover, the anti-corruption watchdog fixed 90-day time for filing a corruption reference.

He said that NAB was committed to holding indiscriminate accountability without accepting any political pressure by setting its focus on different cases related to misuse of power, corruption, irregularities. It has been made functional through bringing reforms during the last two years, said Javed Iqbal.

He detailed that the institution has wrapped up several pending cases and returned Rs363.918 billion to the national exchequer. NAB has now been given powers for further eliminating corruption under the awareness and enforcement policy, the chairman added.

Comments

comments