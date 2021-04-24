Monkey ‘sells’ vegetables, video goes viral

A very hilarious video is doing the rounds on social media which shows a monkey sitting at a roadside shop as if he is selling vegetables.

In the footage, a monkey can be seen sitting at a vegetable shop. The animal is sitting on the ground and is surrounded by piles of different vegetables. A weighing scale is also kept beside him.

The monkey looks here and there as he was waiting for the customers.

The video has gone viral on social media, making netizens laugh out loud. Many netizens said that they would need courage to go and buy vegetables from the monkey.

