Mysterious monolith spotted in India’s Mumbai

MUMBAI: Mysterious monoliths have once again drawn the attention of the netizens after a new discovery in India’s Mumbai.

According to the details, a monolith has appeared in a park in Bandra area of Mumbai. Asif Zakaria, a municipal councilor, shared a post on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, with multiple pictures of the monolith.

“It’s here! Mysterious monolith appeared in Mumbai! Check it out at Joggers Park Bandra! It has numbers on side of it let’s try & figure out what they mean Don’t know how long it will be there but can’t wait to get a picture with it!,” read his tweet.

 

No one knows how the monolith popped up in the park. Many people have taken to Twitter to share pictures of the giant structure found in Bandra which looks similar to the one found in Ahmedabad.

 

 

