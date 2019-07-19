Monsoon activity to persist in upper, central parts of country: Met office

KARACHI: Moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are still penetrating in upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue till Monday, Met Office said in a statement.

According to ARY News, Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more wind-thunderstorm or rains including heavy falls are expected at scattered places in Kashmir, Islamabad, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Faisalabad divisions, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Zhob, Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan and Sukkur divisions during the period.

The weather department also highlighted the possibility of landslides in Hazara division and Kashmir during the wet spell due to persistent rains and advised concerned authorities to remain vigilant during the forecast period.

The met office forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather in Karachi with chances of drizzle during early morning or late night today.

Moreover, a seasonal low lies over western Balochistan and moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Rain-thundershower or windstorm is expected at scattered places today in Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur divisions and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G khan, D.I khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sukkur divisions and Islamabad.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Lahore, Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir.

Yesterday highest maximum temperatures were recorded at Nokkundi with 46°Celsius, Dadu 44°C and Dalbandin 43°C.

