Another spell of monsoon rain to enter Karachi from July 20: Met Office

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (MET) on Monday predicted that a new system of monsoon rains is likely to enter the city from July 20, ARY News reported.

Director MET Sardar Sarfraz said that light to moderate rainfall activities will continue throughout the week in the megacity. He also predicted intermittent showers in the megacity today.

Light to moderate rainfall in different parts of Karachi in the wee hours of Monday has turned the weather pleasant.

The downpour was reported in Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, PECHS Society, Khudadad Colony, Shahra-e-Faisal, Bhittabad, Safooran Goth, Sachal Goth, North Nazimabad, Baldia Town, Gulshan-e-Ghazi and other parts of the city.

The temperature of the city was recorded at 31 degrees centigrade early in the morning around 7.

The humidity in the air was recorded at 40 percent in the port city, while the winds are blowing at 28km/hour.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit twenty, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

