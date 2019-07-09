Web Analytics
Monsoon rains to kick off from July 12 in Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan Metreological Department has predicted monsoon rains in Balochistan from July 12.

As per Met office, the system of monsoon has already entered into Pakistan, however, in Balochistan it will kick off from July 12.

Zhob division, Sibbi, Jaffarabad and Harnai are likely to receive the most rain, the weather department said.

The coastal and northern areas of Balochistan including Quetta may not receive many showers of rain, it added.

The weather forecast for upper Punjab including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Kashmir notifies of rain with thunderstorm and also torrential downpour in some areas.

Some places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, D.I Khan, D.G Khan and Gilgit-Baltistan will experience rain with strong winds and lightning, whereas other parts of the country will remain hot and dry.

 

