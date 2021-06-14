First spell of monsoon rains to hit Karachi on Friday: Met Office

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast the first spell of monsoon rains in Karachi from June 18 (Friday), ARY News reported on Monday.

The Met Office has predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in the port city between June 18 to 19.

The moist currents from the North Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate Sindh with effect from 16th June 2021. Under its influence, the first rainy spell expected in most of the Sindh districts said the Met Office.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate/heavy falls (especially in Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Hyderabad Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Thar, Badin and Thatta districts) in all districts of Sindh during 17-19 June.

The Met Office earlier forecast the first monsoon spell in the country in the last week of the ongoing month.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its weather outlook said that the expected date of the onset of monsoon would likely between 27-30 June.

The weather department has forecast that Karachi will receive heavier rainfall this monsoon season like the previous year.

Read More: Karachi to receive more than usual rainfall this monsoon season: PMD

According to the Met Office, more than usual rainfall is expected during the upcoming monsoon spell in the country and Karachi would be witnessing the rain spell from the last week of June.

The three-month monsoon season from July to September will saw an unexpected increase in rainfall in the south and north Punjab and Sindh areas of the country, said the Met Office.

The likely rainfall during July – September is 140.8 mm, according to the weather report.

Comments

comments