Monsoon spell in Karachi begins after first week of July

KARACHI: The port city will experience a hot and humid weather on Tuesday with chances of drizzle at night, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Maximum daytime temperature will remain between 34-36 degree Celsius, the Met Office said.

Dust-thunderstorm rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana divisions, Jamshoro and Dadu districts. Whereas partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle along the coast.

The monsoon rains will begin in Karachi after the first week of July, according to a media report quoting a weather official.

In a media report chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that there was no weather forecast for rainfall in June.

The first spell of pre-monsoon rains lashed Karachi’s northeastern suburbs until Nooriabad on Friday, along the M-9 Motorway.

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has forecast more rainfall in the country this year. Kashmir, Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to see more than usual rainfall.

The weather department has also predicted that Karachi will receive heavier rainfall this monsoon like the previous year.

Likely rainfall during July – September monsoon weather duration is 140.8 mm, according to the weather report.

