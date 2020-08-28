Another monsoon rain bearing system to enter Sindh, Balochistan today

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast another monsoon spell bringing rain and wind-thundershowers to Karachi and other parts of Sindh province with “heavy to very heavy showers” from Saturday evening, ARY News reported.

The monsoon season in Karachi is expected to receive yet another episode of hammering showers starting from August 30 (Saturday) to August 31 (Monday) in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, PMD said in its forecast.

The new system is expected to bring heavy rains in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana.

Also Read: 10 dead in drowning incidents during torrential rain in Karachi

In Balochistan, rain and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu and Sibbi during the period.

Rain and thundershower are also expected in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal and Sahiwal during the period.

The Met Office issued a warning of urban flooding in Karachi, however, the chief meteorologist said that the system to effect Karachi is relatively “weak” which may mean isolated light to heavy rains across the city.

The city of lights was devastated after receiving unprecedented rains since Thursday as many areas are still flooded with rainwater.

Almost all the major roads of the city including II Chundrigar Road, University Road, Shahrae Faisal were inundated with no sign of them being cleared anytime soon.

The death toll from the devastation caused by yesterday’s record-breaking monsoon rain in the port city has jumped to 21, according to police and rescue sources.

