Monsoon weather system leaves Karachi, no further rainfall: PMD

KARACHI: A monsoon weather system present in Karachi has now quit with no chances of rainfall in the city on Monday (today), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its forecast.

According to ARY News, the city will experience partly cloudy atmosphere and minimum temperatures will remain between 23 – 25 ºCelsius and maximum temperature upto 35 ºCelsius.

Presently northeasterly winds blowing in the metropolis with a speed of 18 kilometers per hour.

Earlier on an active system of monsoon entered in Karachi en route Balochistan from Iran which caused thunderstorm and rainfall in parts of the metropolis.

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today, the weather department predicted. However, rain/wind- thunderstorms and snowfall on high mountains is expected in isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and districts of Hazara division.

In past 24 hours rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rohri, Sukkur, Larkana, Padidan, Mohenjodaro, Dadu, Karachi and Sh. Benazriabad in Sindh, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, D.G. Khan, Kot Addu and Mangla in Punjab, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Turbat, Kalat, Quetta, Dalbandin, Panjgur and Ormara in Balochistan, while Mir Khani, Parachinar, Dir and Drosh in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall(mm): Sindh: Rohri 50, Sukkur 44, Larkana 28, Padidan 24, Mohenjodaro 21, Dadu 13, Karachi (Landhi 10, Sarjani Town 08, Faisal Base 04, Masror Base Jinnah Terminal, A/P 02, Saddar, Old Area, University road 01, Keamari, Nazimabad, Gulshan e Hadeed Trace) , Sh. Benazriabad 07mm.

Punjab: Bahawalpur (city 25, A/P 10)Multan 25,Khanewal 23, D.G. Khan 17, Rahim Yar Khan 14, , Kot addu 02, Mangla 01.

Balochistan: Khuzdar 15, Turbat, Kalat 10, Dalbandin, Panjgur 07,Quetta, Barkhan 01.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mirkhani 04, Parachinar 03, Dir 02, Drosh 01.

