100-year-old ‘monster’ fish, weighing over 90 kg, caught

A 100-year-old sturgeon, a unique fish species, was caught in the Detroit River.

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service last week caught the creature that weighed just over 90kg and measured 6 feet and 10 inches.

The girth of the fish was nearly four feet, the Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office said in a post on Facebook.

“Based on its girth and size, it is assumed to be a female and that she has been roaming our waters over 100 years. So, she likely hatched in the Detroit River around 1920 when Detroit became the 4th largest city in America,” the post read.

A once in a lifetime catch for our Detroit River native species crew last week! This real life river monster was tipping… Posted by Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office on Friday, 30 April 2021

Sharing a photograph in which a staff member was seen lying next to the monster creature on the deck, the office said the sturgeon was quickly released back into the river after being processed.

The post has already been shared by more than 48,000 people on the social media platform.

Comments

comments