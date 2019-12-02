Web Analytics
Moody’s showed confidence in Pakistan’s economic policies: Dr. Firdous

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that upgradation of Pakistan’s outlook to stable from negative by rating agency Moody, showed its confidence in Pakistan’s economic policies, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, Dr Firdous said that the upgradation of outlook to stable is an affirmation of improvement in the balance of payments position.

 

She said that the tough decisions taken by the government’s economic team were bearing fruit. “Exports are rising and imports are decreasing simultaneously,” the special assistant added.

Dr. Firdous said that the current account deficit was shrinking owing to the effective economic policies adopted by the incumbent government.

Read More: Moody’s changes Pakistan’s outlook to stable from negative

Earlier in the day, another good news for Pakistan on the economic front, as Moody’s rating agency had changed Pakistan’s outlook to stable from negative.

The Moody’s had kept Pakistan’s rating outlook unchanged to B-3. It had further said the Pakistani economy was improving and the biggest challenge being faced by the Pakistani economy, the current account deficit, was also shrinking.

