First day of Safar to fall on Tuesday as moon not sighted

KARACHI: The moon of Safar-ul-Muzaffar 1441 AH was not sighted today, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced.

Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, who chaired a meeting of the committee at Pakistan Meteorological Department building, said the first day of the Safar month will fall on Tuesday (Oct 1).

Earlier, on Sept 28, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said that there was ‘slight chance’ of Safar moon sighting on Sunday evening.

According to astronomical parameters, the new moon of Safar 1441 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 23:26 PST Sept 28 (tonight) and there is slight chance of sighting the new moon of Safar on the evening of Sept. 29 (Sunday) i.e. on 29th of Muharram 1441 AH, weather department said in a statement today.

According to climate record, the weather is expected fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening tomorrow, it added.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a press conference on July 15 this year recommended the dissolution of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Regarding the moon sighting app ‘Ruet’, he said that every zone can be adjusted by a person’s position so moon sighting is not an issue anymore.

Comments

comments