ABU DHABI: United Arab Emirates moon-sighting committee on Friday announced that the Shawwal moon has not been sighted, hence Eidul Fitr will fall on Sunday (May 24).

The announcement came after the committee held a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of the minister of justice along with a number of senior officials.

The moon-sighting committee chairman said,” After exhausting the sharia methods of sighting the crescent and making the necessary contacts with neighbouring countries, could not detect the Shawal moon on Friday evening.”

He said that therefore, Saturday (May 23) will be the last day of Ramazan and Sunday (May 24) will be the first day of Eidul Fitr, Gulf News reported.

Earlier today, the crescent for the month of Shawwal had not been sighted in Saudi Arabia. The day of Eid Ul Fitr (1 Shawwal 1441) in the country will be observed on Sunday, 24 May 2020.

The final day of Ramzan will be Saturday (tomorrow) and hence the country will observe a total of 30 fasts for the month.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia had tasked with the responsibility of reporting the sighting or lack thereof announced the decision earlier in the day.

