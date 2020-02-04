PM assured of PML-Q’s support for Punjab govt: Moonis Elahi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi said on Tuesday that the first meeting remains ‘positive’ with the Prime Minister Imran Khan where he has discussed various matters with the premier, ARY News reported.

Moonis Elahi said the reservations of the premier was removed in the meeting, whereas, he was also apprised regarding the concerns of the PML-Q leadership.

The PML-Q leader said the premier was assured that his political party is standing alongside with the Punjab government. He added that it was also assured to take action against those not performing well.

“Pervaiz Elahi is not willing to become chief minister, however, some people are present around the premier who wants to fail him. Some former members of PML-Q are misguiding PM Imran Khan.”

He said that PML-Q will be committed to retaining the alliance with the ruling political party and the present government will complete its term. We are willing for the empowerment of two ministries of PML-Q in Punjab and also wanted to resolve all matters through talks.”

Moonis Elahi vowed that the government will overcome flour and sugar crisis, but the authorities had not made any contact with the PML-Q leadership in this regards. He complained about the delay in implementation on the agreement finalised for the provision of development funds. The PML-Q leader admitted that they are in contact with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Earlier on Monday, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had expressed the optimism that talks with the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q), one of the disgruntled coalition partners of the ruling PTI, will come along with redressal of the party leadership’s grievances.

Speaking during ARY News’ Off the Record talk show, he said today’s one-and-a-half-hour meeting with the central leader of the PML-Q and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took place in a cordial atmosphere. The meeting remained productive, he added.

