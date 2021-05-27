16 more succumb to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: As many as 16 more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the provincial death toll to 4,025, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the KP health department, 452 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 131,411.

Earlier on May 26, at least 19 more patients of the coronavirus had died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 4,009 in the province.

Read More: KP reports 383 fresh COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

According to the KP health department, 383 more people had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 131,027. Meanwhile, 484 more patients of the virus had recovered from the disease overnight.

Comments

comments