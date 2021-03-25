14 more succumb to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least 14 more patients of COVID-19 died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 2,260 in the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 890 more people tested positive for the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 82,677.

There are currently 6,936 active cases of coronavirus in the province.

Earlier on March 24, at least eight more people had died of COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 583 tested positive during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed patients diagnosed with the infection to 81,787.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, eight more patients of coronavirus had died during the past 24 hours in the province, taking the total death toll to 2,246. Meanwhile, 583 people had tested positive for the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 81,787.

