More than half Kuwait school students are vaccinated ahead of exams

KUWAIT CITY: Around 27,000 of the 50,000 Kuwaiti high school students sitting for physical exams, scheduled to begin June 9, have been vaccinated, a member of the parliamentary health committee MP Saadoun Hammad said.

Now the students that have not been jabbed must show a negative PCR test before appearing for the exam. The education ministry of Kuwait said in a statement that they have provided free PCR tests for students in schools in each educational district.

Only either vaccinated or Covid negative students with proof for either will be allowed into the exam halls, they said.

Debate over written exams

In Kuwait, there has been public deliberations over in-person exams for students. Several students and parents argued it is unsafe for children to sit for physical exams amidst a health crisis.

Earlier last week, a number of students and MPs protested the development and asked the Ministry of Education to move in-person exams to online.

This marked the second protest to be held in two weeks, as another sit-in was organized at the Ministry of Education last month, claiming it is “risky” to move forward with physical exams given the health situation.

