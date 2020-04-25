More health professionals contract Covid-19 infection in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: In last 24 hours 26 doctors, five nurses and 18 other employees of hospitals contract Covid-19 infection, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The report about increasing numbers of health professionals contracting coronavirus, compiled by the National Institute of Health (NIH), has been sent to the Ministry of Health.

“Overall 345 health professionals have been infected of novel coronavirus, including 165 doctors, 49 nurses and 131 hospital employees,” report said.

According to report 125 health professionals have been admitted at hospitals across the country and 124 of them were reported in satisfactory condition.

“Three health professionals have died in the country’s struggle against novel coronavirus pandemic, while 82 of them have recuperated,” report sent to the health ministry said.

In Punjab 55 doctors, 16 nurses and 22 other health personnel have been infected by coronavirus, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 35 doctors, 06 nurses and 31 other health personnel have contract Covid-19.

In Sindh 28 doctors, 17 nurses and 27 other health personnel have been infected by coronavirus, while in Islamabad 13 doctors, 07 nurses and 12 other health staff have been infected by the virus, according to the report.

In Balochistan 32 doctors, 03 nurses and 20 other health staff have contracted coronavirus, while Gilgit-Baltistan region has witnessed a doctor, 17 other health staff infected by the coronavirus disease, report said.

Apart of it a doctor and three health personnel have been infected by the virus in Azad Kashmir, the report added.

