More hospitals needed in Punjab, says Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday said that establishment of more hospitals was needed in Punjab to cater to its huge population.

“There is no doubt that as compared to the population the quantity and quality of our hospitals need a much improvement as there is no new addition of hospital in public sector from the last one decade,” he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a free dispensary in Lahore.

Khan has said that welfare projects on self help basis were the sign of an alive society and indeed Prime Minister Imran Khan had set great targets to achieve for welfare activities.

He said that Shaukat Khanum and Namal University had established new history in Pakistan which also encouraged others to come forward for this noble cause.

The senior minister also pointed out that former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif was a hurdle in starting a number of projects in health sector only because such projects were not having his name plates.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Wazir Abad Cardiology and Mian Mir Hospitals were the main examples of it which were delayed for ten years for the same reason. He admitted that a lot of work was still to be done to provide best healthcare to a common man for which apart from the government, private sector would have to also come forward and play its role.

The minister said that the government had firm commitment to upgrade the present medical facilities and for that purpose planned working had already been started.

The dispensary inaugurated by Abdul Aleem Khan is 8th project of its kind. Under the banner of Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation, Zubaira Yousaf Dispensary has started its functioning in Fazlia Colony of Lahore where patients will be getting health facilities in two shifts from 10:00am to 2:00pm and then 3:00pm to 8:00pm where apart from diagnosis they will be getting free of cost medicines as well and two lady doctors would be serving them.

Before this seven free dispensaries had already been working at Munawar Sultana Road, Slide Park Gari Shahu, Achnat Garh, Hope Road, Baja Line, Basti Saidan Shah and Mian Mir Colony.

In this inaugural function Administrator of Dispensary Brig (retd) Khalid Bashir, ex-MPA Shoaib Siddique, Mobeen Kamboh, Sheikh Imran, Malik Fahad, Rana Munawar, Dr Saghir, Lakki Khan and Hafiz Amir Moghal were also present.

