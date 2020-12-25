48 more succumb to coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE: At least 48 more patients of Covid-19 died during the last 24 hours in Punjab, taking the total death toll to 3,831 in the province, ARY News reported.

According to Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 471 more people tested positive for the COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total number of the cases to 134,345.

Earlier on December 15, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)Punjab had recorded 57 deaths due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Read More: Punjab reports 57 deaths by COVID-19 in 24 hrs

Overall 73 deaths and 2,459 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the country in 24 hours. The country overall death toll by the novel coronavirus had reached to 8,905.

Punjab had reported above 1,28,000 cases of the disease, while 3,365 deaths, well ahead of Sindh’s 3,158, which had a caseload of above 196,000.

The total count of active cases in the country was 48,008, whereas, overall 386,033 people had recovered from the deadly disease.

Comments

comments