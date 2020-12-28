11 more succumb to COVID-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 11 more patients of COVID-19 died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, taking the total death toll to 3,502 in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sharing the daily coronavirus report, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 817 more people tested positive for the coronavirus during the same period, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 212,093 in the province.

He maintained that a total of 9,320 samples were tested during the past 24 hours in the province, out of which 817 turned out to be positive. Out of the 817 fresh cases of the virus, 690 were reported only in Karachi, he added.

The chief minister said that 584 more patients were recovered from the infection over the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 188351.

Read More: Sindh records 918 fresh Covid-19 infections, 40 deaths overnight

Earlier on December 23, Sindh had recorded as many as 918 new cases of the coronavirus and 40 more fatalities overnight, taking the provincial tally of infections to 207,407 and deaths to 3,419.

According to a statement issued from the CM house, a total of 11,643 samples had been tested, out of which 918 turned out to be positive. 807 patients recovered over the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 184,999 patients.

Comments

comments